Gossip Coin (GOSS) Market Capitalization Hits $7,931.43

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $7,931.43 and $27.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000197 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,666.46 or 1.00821019 BTC.

Metaworld (MW) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net .

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.