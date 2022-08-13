GXChain Trading Up 95.7% Over Last 7 Days (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 48.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00003892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $71.68 million and $1.10 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 95.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002565 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000173 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000236 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000835 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 94.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.