GYEN Market Capitalization Achieves $20.46 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, GYEN has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $20.46 million and approximately $43,196.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004097 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00038014 BTC.
About GYEN
GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.
