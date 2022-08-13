GYEN Market Capitalization Achieves $20.46 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, GYEN has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $20.46 million and approximately $43,196.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00038014 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

