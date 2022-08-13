Head to Head Contrast: Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) & EVE (NYSE:EVEX)

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) and Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

EVE has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Signature Aviation has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for EVE and Signature Aviation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVE 0 2 1 0 2.33 Signature Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EVE presently has a consensus price target of $7.30, indicating a potential downside of 5.68%. Given EVE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EVE is more favorable than Signature Aviation.

74.6% of EVE shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EVE and Signature Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVE N/A -9.95% -2.05% Signature Aviation N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVE and Signature Aviation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVE N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A Signature Aviation $1.41 billion 3.24 -$9.60 million N/A N/A

EVE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Signature Aviation.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc. develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems. The company is based in Melbourne, Florida.

About Signature Aviation

Signature Aviation Plc manufactures aircraft parts and provides flight support services. The company was founded by William Fenton and Walter Wilson Cobbett in 1879 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

