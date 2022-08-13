Helix Price Up 21% Over Last 7 Days (HLIX)

Helix (HLIX) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Helix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a market capitalization of $12,850.69 and $9.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helix has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00144414 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009344 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Helix

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 40,224,253 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

