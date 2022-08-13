Helix Price Up 21% Over Last 7 Days (HLIX)

Helix (HLIX) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Helix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a market capitalization of $12,850.69 and $9.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helix has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003817 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00144414 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009344 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000732 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC.
About Helix
HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 40,224,253 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Helix
