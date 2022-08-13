Helmet.insure (HELMET) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $41,610.00

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $798,248.30 and approximately $41,610.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Helmet.insure alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00038082 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,785,487 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure.

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helmet.insure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helmet.insure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.