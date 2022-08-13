Hermez Network Price Hits $3.84 on Top Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $18.07 million and approximately $999,560.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for approximately $3.84 or 0.00015731 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

