Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.38-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.64 billion-$5.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.63 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.35-$0.37 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HWM. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.57.

HWM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,392,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,625. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $38.65.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

