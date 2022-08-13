Internet Computer Price Reaches $8.27 (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for about $8.27 or 0.00033618 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $2.11 billion and approximately $63.03 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004066 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002373 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038073 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00013967 BTC.
Internet Computer Coin Profile
Internet Computer’s total supply is 487,989,572 coins and its circulating supply is 255,000,621 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity.
Buying and Selling Internet Computer
