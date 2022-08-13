Internet Computer Price Reaches $8.27 (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for about $8.27 or 0.00033618 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $2.11 billion and approximately $63.03 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038073 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00013967 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 487,989,572 coins and its circulating supply is 255,000,621 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

