Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSCC traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.48. The company had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.92. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $93.33 and a 12 month high of $112.02.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

