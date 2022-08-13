Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ PSCC traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.48. The company had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.92. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $93.33 and a 12 month high of $112.02.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (PSCC)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.