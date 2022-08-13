iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the July 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RING. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 26,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,644. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $33.58.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

