ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$3.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITT. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut ITT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.20.

ITT traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,464. ITT has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day moving average is $75.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 26.63%.

In other ITT news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 285.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

