Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-$1.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.98-$3.02 EPS.

JCI stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.05. 4,084,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,763. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $63,435,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6,261.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 493,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,359,000 after purchasing an additional 485,739 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,089,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,023,000 after purchasing an additional 404,842 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,316,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,904,000 after purchasing an additional 359,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $14,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

