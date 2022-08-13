Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.98-$3.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.96-$1.00 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,084,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.64.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Capital World Investors raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,923 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,494,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,142,000 after purchasing an additional 72,453 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,316,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,904,000 after buying an additional 359,341 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,089,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,023,000 after buying an additional 404,842 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,859,000 after buying an additional 116,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

