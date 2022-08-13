KamPay Reaches Market Cap of $562,258.59 (KAMPAY)

KamPay (KAMPAY) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, KamPay has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. KamPay has a total market cap of $562,258.59 and $29,646.00 worth of KamPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KamPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002311 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00037999 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
KamPay Profile
KamPay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,224,746 coins. The Reddit community for KamPay is https://reddit.com/r/Kamari_Coin. KamPay’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
KamPay Coin Trading
