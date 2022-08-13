Kleros Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Kleros has a market cap of $22.54 million and $1.95 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 99.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00008688 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000030 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 630,980,856 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kleros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.