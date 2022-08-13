Lightning Bitcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $124,894.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $124,894.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001139 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00019998 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00261363 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000716 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000993 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

