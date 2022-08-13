LuaSwap (LUA) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.78 Million

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $3,028.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,601.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00128156 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00063058 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 235,854,217 coins and its circulating supply is 177,275,300 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

