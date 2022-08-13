Maple Achieves Market Capitalization of $93.71 Million (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. Maple has a total market capitalization of $93.71 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maple has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar. One Maple coin can now be bought for about $21.21 or 0.00086785 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,441.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004114 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00037499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00128323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00063756 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

