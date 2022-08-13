Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $860-880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $885.73 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mister Car Wash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.86.

Shares of NYSE:MCW traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,749,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.65. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $21.50.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $219.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $392,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,168 shares in the company, valued at $32,553,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $392,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,168 shares in the company, valued at $32,553,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $61,685.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 838,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,617,870.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,513 shares of company stock worth $510,564 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Crow s Nest Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 221.1% during the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,011 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 23.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,091,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,990 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 26.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 480,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 99,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 82,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

