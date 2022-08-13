Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $860-880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $885.73 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of MCW stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $10.79. 5,749,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,254. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.65. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $219.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $392,446.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,553,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $61,685.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 838,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,617,870.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $392,446.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,838,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,553,786.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $510,564 over the last 90 days. 71.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 11.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 30,573 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 26.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 21.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.