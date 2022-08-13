MOBOX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.02 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One MOBOX coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00003122 BTC on popular exchanges. MOBOX has a market cap of $61.29 million and approximately $19.02 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MOBOX has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002393 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038031 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00013941 BTC.
MOBOX Coin Profile
MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official.
MOBOX Coin Trading
