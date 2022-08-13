Mogul Productions (STARS) Price Hits $0.0153 on Major Exchanges

Mogul Productions (STARS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Mogul Productions coin can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mogul Productions has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Mogul Productions has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and $912,099.00 worth of Mogul Productions was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002343 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038128 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mogul Productions Coin Profile
Mogul Productions’ total supply is 397,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,657,541 coins. Mogul Productions’ official Twitter account is @we_are_mogul. The Reddit community for Mogul Productions is https://reddit.com/r/mogulproductions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Mogul Productions
