Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW) Short Interest Update

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Moringa Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MACAW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 18,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,948. Moringa Acquisition has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moringa Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

