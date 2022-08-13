National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Update

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 743,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

National Australia Bank Stock Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:NABZY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 44,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,045. National Australia Bank has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of National Australia Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

