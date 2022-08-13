National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.

National Vision Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74. National Vision has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Vision from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in National Vision in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 43.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 198.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

