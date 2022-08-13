Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natuzzi from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Shares of NTZ opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.13 million, a PE ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTZ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the first quarter worth $534,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

