NEST Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $91.89 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $91.89 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24,558.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004061 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00036914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00128340 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00063456 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs.

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.