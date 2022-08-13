Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after purchasing an additional 730,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $84,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,343 shares of company stock valued at $37,384,662. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,244,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661,942. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $314.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

