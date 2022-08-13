Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in July

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nippon Sheet Glass Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPSGY remained flat at $2.67 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. Nippon Sheet Glass has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

Get Nippon Sheet Glass alerts:

About Nippon Sheet Glass

(Get Rating)

Read More

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited manufactures and sells glass and glazing products worldwide. It operates through Architectural, Automotive, Technical Glass, and Other segments. The company offers architectural products, including solar control, thermal insulation, fire protection, noise control, safety/security, self-cleaning, decoration, solar energy, and antimicrobial glasses; glass systems; and coated or non-coated glasses the Pilkington brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Sheet Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Sheet Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.