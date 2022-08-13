Nutriband Shares Set to Split on Monday, August 15th (OTCMKTS:NTRB)

Shares of Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. The 13-6 split was announced on Monday, August 15th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 15th.

Nutriband Stock Down 5.9 %

NTRB stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nutriband has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutriband during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nutriband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nutriband in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

Further Reading

