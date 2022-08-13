NXM Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,234.00 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. NXM has a total market cap of $424.68 million and approximately $3,234.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NXM has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One NXM coin can now be bought for $64.80 or 0.00263578 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,585.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00037328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00128213 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00063750 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,786,070 coins and its circulating supply is 6,553,415 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.