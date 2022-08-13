Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Short Interest Update

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the July 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OPINL stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.73. 13,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,561. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $28.54.

