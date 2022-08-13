Oikos (OKS) Price Reaches $0.0031

Oikos (OKS) traded up 31.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Oikos has a total market cap of $339,992.25 and $3,381.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oikos has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oikos

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

