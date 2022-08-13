Open Platform Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (OPEN)

Open Platform (OPEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $762,163.32 and $15,136.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,420.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00037542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00128479 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00064010 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Open Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

