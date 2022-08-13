Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Price Performance

NASDAQ ONVO opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. Organovo has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

