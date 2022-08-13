Oxen (OXEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.85 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $14.85 million and $404,193.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,420.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,983.49 or 0.08122409 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00178173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00019987 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00262891 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.64 or 0.00682391 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.93 or 0.00589395 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005471 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,479,700 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

