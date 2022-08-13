Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Buys £17,994.66 in Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) insider Sally Johnson purchased 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £17,994.66 ($21,743.19).
Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 881.60 ($10.65) on Friday. Pearson plc has a twelve month low of GBX 571 ($6.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 901 ($10.89). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 786.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 743.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17. The company has a market cap of £6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 2,448.89.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Pearson’s payout ratio is 5,833.33%.
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
