Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Perdoceo Education’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $840.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.89.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at $650,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Perdoceo Education news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at $650,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,216.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 466,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 186,620 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at $128,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.