Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Update

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,033,500 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the July 15th total of 2,977,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,664,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Petroteq Energy Price Performance

PQEFF remained flat at $0.24 during midday trading on Friday. 910,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,454. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. Petroteq Energy has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $183.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.00.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

