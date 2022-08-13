Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Short Interest Down 30.1% in July

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Pharvaris Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of PHVS stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $554.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of -0.79. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at $11,908,000. Novo Holdings A S increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 97,378 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pharvaris by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pharvaris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Stories

