PIXEL (PXL) Price Tops $0.0013

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. PIXEL has a market cap of $723,954.27 and approximately $977.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIXEL has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24,558.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.16 or 0.00582951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00257253 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016509 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

