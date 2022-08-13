PlatonCoin (PLTC) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

PlatonCoin (PLTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One PlatonCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC on exchanges. PlatonCoin has a total market capitalization of $114.12 million and approximately $426,892.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlatonCoin has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,490.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00037117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00128348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00063229 BTC.

PlatonCoin Coin Profile

PlatonCoin (CRYPTO:PLTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,099,391 coins. PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatonCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

