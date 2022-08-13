Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Short Interest Up 28.8% in July

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the July 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. 261,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 7.69. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $15,324,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 769,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 358,042 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 1,316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 286,831 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 624.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 265,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 228,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 489,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 216,149 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

