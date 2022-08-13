PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.61. 542,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,033. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Separately, Mizuho raised PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter worth $378,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 63.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

