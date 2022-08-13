PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNM stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.61. 542,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,033. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.37%.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.