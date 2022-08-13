Polkastarter 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.53 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (POLS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Polkastarter coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $68.21 million and $8.53 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polkastarter has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,419.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004097 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00128194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00064514 BTC.

About Polkastarter

Polkastarter (CRYPTO:POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,221,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token.

Polkastarter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkastarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

