PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Short Interest Update

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,300 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the July 15th total of 1,509,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,443.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on PostNL from €2.70 ($2.76) to €2.50 ($2.55) in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

PostNL Price Performance

Shares of TNTFF stock remained flat at $2.75 on Friday. PostNL has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61.

PostNL Company Profile

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

