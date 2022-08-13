PowerPool Price Down 2.6% This Week (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $17.13 million and $2.14 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001751 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PowerPool has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,574.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004089 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00128272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00063684 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,820,430 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp.

PowerPool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

