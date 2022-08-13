Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Update

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the July 15th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Precipio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.56. 127,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.15. Precipio has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Precipio alerts:

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 123.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Precipio

Precipio Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Precipio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PRPO Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Precipio as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; ICE-COLD PCR, a proprietary and patented specimen technology that increases the sensitivity of molecular based tests; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.