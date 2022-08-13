Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPOGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the July 15th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Precipio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.56. 127,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.15. Precipio has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 123.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Precipio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPOGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Precipio as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precipio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; ICE-COLD PCR, a proprietary and patented specimen technology that increases the sensitivity of molecular based tests; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.